Watch List Weekly Recap 12/8/23
A new podcast conversation about one of the Watch List's very favorite movies and new reviews for two of 2023's finest.
2 hrs ago
Ty Burr
What to Watch: "Poor Things" and "The Boy and the Heron"
A double shot of four-star fantasy from Japan's master animator and Greece's bad-boy auteur.
9 hrs ago
Ty Burr
Classics of the New Millennium: "Phantom Thread" (2017) with guest critic Hunter Harris
Listen now | The "Hung Up" writer and I compare notes on the incomparable Paul Thomas Anderson film about a great and poisonous romance.
Dec 6
Ty Burr
and
Hunter Harris
1:02:42
Watch List Weekly Recap 12/1/23
This week: Talking "Paterson" with Glenn Kenny, a birthday two-fer, and reviews of new movies in theaters and on demand.
Dec 1
Ty Burr
What to Watch: "'Burn" After Seeing
Reviews of "Saltburn" and "Eileen" in theaters; "Afire" plus two rock documentaries on demand.
Dec 1
Ty Burr
November 2023
Born Today: Busby Berkeley/Don Cheadle
Celebrating the demon choreographer of Hollywood dance and one of today's most versatile actors.
Nov 29
Ty Burr
Classics of the New Millennium: "Paterson" (2016) with guest critic Glenn Kenny
The New York Times critic and I take the Jim Jarmusch comedy about a poetic New Jersey bus driver for a ride.
Nov 27
Ty Burr
55:31
Watch List Weekly Recap 11/25/23
This is the Friday Saturday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to cut down on in-box clutter and receive this weekly…
Nov 25
Ty Burr
What to Watch: Turkey Murder Day Edition
Seven movies on demand and in theaters so your family can avoid talking about politics.
Nov 22
Ty Burr
Watch List Weekly Recap 11/18/23
Two of our best directors weigh in with new work this week, plus films from a beleaguered nation.
Nov 18
Ty Burr
What to Watch: "May December"
Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore give brilliantly tricky performances as an actress and her scandalous subject in Todd Haynes' new drama.
Nov 18
Ty Burr
Five (and a Half) Movies About Palestine
From Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, glimpses of life, love, and survival in a prostrate land.
Nov 15
Ty Burr
