A regular feature for paid Watch List subscribers: I suggest one reasonably under-the-radar movie from the recent or distant past new movie, and you do what you want with that information.

I once calculated I’ve seen about 16,000 movies over the course of my life and career, so forgive me if I’ve forgotten one or two. Occasionally one that has been swept under the rug of memory rolls out again like a dust bunny, blown loose by some stray wind of happenstance. That’s how I remembered “Border” (2018, ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2, for rent on Amazon ,Apple TV, YouTube, and elsewhere) the other day and also remembered that it was good.