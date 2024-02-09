Watch List Weekly Recap 2/9/24
A perfect "Perfect Days" and a delicious "The Taste of Things," among other viewing pleasures.
This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to cut down on in-box clutter and receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”
If you’re not a paying subscriber and would like to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how.
Watch List Weekly Recap 2/9/24
Ty, I think you are a fine, very intelligent film reviewer and your insights have been valuable to me as a film lover. BUT, why do you tell the endings of so many of the films you review??? I thought your review of The Devils was great, until I kept reading and you just spill it all out. I think it may be keeping me from seeing it - a film I have wanted to watch for many years. Now in Perfect Days, you do the same thing. I have reviewed crime fiction for over 35 years, including for the SF Chronicle, Portland Oregonian and now on CrimeReads. I NEVER tell how a story comes out. You can allude to how a story ends, but details ruin it. It becomes a book report, not critical analysis. In fact, the halfway point in a book is usually where I shift from any more plot. Whaddya say?