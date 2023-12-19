A Holiday Reminder
Stumped for a movie-lover's stocking stuffer? Give the gift of the Watch List.
It’s Tuesday and you’re getting desperate. You’ve ticked every name off on your naughty and nice lists, but there’s still a hole in one holiday stocking. The cultured curmudgeon. The adored aesthete. The cinemaniac. What to give the friend or family member who, to quote Peter Sellers in “Being There,” just likes to watch?
Why not give a year’s gift subscription to Ty Burr’s Watch List? Each week, your recipient will find in his or her email:
Weekly reviews of new movies in theaters and on demand.
Recommended independent, foreign-language, and classic films on all the major streaming platforms.
Festival reports: The latest from Sundance, Toronto, and elsewhere.
Deep-dive critical essays on moviemakers, movie stars, musicians, and masters.
Guides to navigating the streaming universe: Platform reviews, TVs, and more.
The Watch Cast: Regular discussions about great movies with guest critics and directors. (A new one coming tomorrow!)
A chance to join scintillating conversations with other Watch List subscribers.
Erudite navel-gazing, cultural commentary, dad jokes, and occasional rhapsodies on birds.
All you have to do is hit the button below, fill in the recipient’s information and your payment information, add the appropriate holiday message and then send the email right away, schedule it for later, or print out the invite and stick it in an envelope for discreet placement in stocking or on tree.
The givee will thank you, and so will I.
By the way, there’s no law that says the givee can’t be yourself:
You can also refer friends to the Watch List and get credit for new subscribers. When you use the referral link below, or the “Share” button on any post, you'll:
Get a 1 month comp for 3 referrals
Get a 3 month comp for 5 referrals
Get a 6 month comp for 25 referrals. Simply send the link in a text, email, or share it on social media with friends.
Thanks and happy holidays!
—The Management