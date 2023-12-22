Carey Mulligan in “Maestro”

It’s been a while since I did a round-up of the better movies on Netflix, the streaming service everybody subscribes to but isn’t sure why, but the Friday leading into a long holiday weekend seems a propitious time. Families converge on households and multiple generations must be entertained, sometimes en masse and sometimes piecemeal. My standard process involves combing through the 4,008 feature films (as of this week) offered by Netflix and, after dodging the many, many Bollywood and Chinese titles that I can’t profess to being an expert in, assembling a list of films that I can guarantee are good to great. Following are 70 films you can pretty much bet on, with 20 broken out as specific recommendations. All title links are to the films’ trailers on YouTube.

(Note: My Best of 2023 list will post next week. Have a lovely holiday.)

“99 Homes” (2014) – Ramin Bahrani’s acrid moral drama is probably the best fictional work to come out of the 2008 sub-prime mortgage crisis. Andrew Garfield plays a blue-collar contractor who loses his home only to be seduced into the house-flipping trade by the devil who took it. Michael Shannon plays the devil, which is all you need to know. (My original Boston Globe review is here.)

“Bardo” (2022) – Lost in the shuffle of last year’s Oscar race was this Netflix “original” from Alejandro G. Iñárritu (“Birdman,” “Babel,” “The Revenant”), a stridently Fellini-esque romp through the life of a superstar journalist (Daniel Giménez Cacho) who may or may not be his own ghost. It’s a self-conscious haul, but the visuals are astounding, and there’s a world-weary humor that is most welcome.

“Beyond the Lights”

“The Big Lebowski”

“BlackkKlansman”

“Burning” (2018) – One of the best movies of its year, Lee Chang-dong’s powerfully ambiguous drama adapts a Haruki Murakami short story and turns it into South Korean Patricia Highsmith. Steven Yeun (Netflix’s “Beef”) is mesmerizing as a smooth young high roller who’s possibly a psychopath. (My Boston Globe review is here.)