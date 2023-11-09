Call me a purist, call me a Grinch, call me a taxi, but Frankenrock, of which the newly released “final” Beatles song “Now and Then” is the latest example, leaves me colder than an exploited corpse. And the video for “Now And Then” is something even more unsettling: A corpse jolted with electricity into a misshapen parody of human life. To paraphrase the young George Harrison, it is “dead grotty.”