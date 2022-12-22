It’s the holidays and everyone’s coming home for the weekend; there will be food, and conviviality, and maybe the entire clan plonking down to watch a movie. Say the words “family film,” though, and, if you’re like me, you have a stark vision of six-year-olds sitting glassy-eyed and narcotized in front of the 87th screening of “Frozen” or “Minions” while the grown-ups gnaw their arms off in the background. Are there films that are literally suitable for the entire family, from the littlest ones to the alter kockers, the ironic adolescents to irony-free mom and dad? Not too many, but they’re there, both from the classic era and the day before yesterday. Here’s a dozen.

“Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” (2022) – From Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”), a nostalgic animated visit back to an era of astronauts on the moon and Space Food Sticks on the breakfast table. Told from a 10-year-old boy’s point of view, with one foot in a heady daydream of NASA asking the kid to take over the mission because they built the lunar module too small. (Streaming on Netflix.)

“The Apartment” (1960) – Billy Wilder’s nearly perfect moral comedy of an ambitious office worker (Jack Lemmon) and what he’s willing to do – and not do – to get ahead. Not for the wee ones, obviously, but funny and touching and thought-provoking for early teenagers and everyone else. (For rent on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and elsewhere.)

“Catherine Called Birdy” (2022) – A 14-year-old girl’s coming of age in 14th-century England, where the main source of anxiety isn’t middle school but your father marrying you off to a rich old man. A much-loved book brought to the screen by Lena Dunham with Bella Ramsey (“Game of Thrones”) in the lead and enough sass and smarts to keep the grownups awake. (Streaming on Amazon Prime, for rent elsewhere.)

“Emma.” (2021) – Another one for the daughters (and mothers) that sons (and fathers) can enjoy, a frisky Jane Austen adaptation starring Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”) as a Regency-era Miss Fixit who needs fixing herself. Jaded horror fans will be delighted to find Mia Goth (“X,” “Pearl”) cast as Harriet Smith and Johnny Flynn will quicken multigenerational pulses as Mr. Knightley. (For rent on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and elsewhere.)

“Good Morning” a.k.a. “Ohayo” (1959) – The Japanese master Yasujiro Ozu didn’t make many comedies, but he made this one, and it’s a stitch. In a placid post-war Tokyo neighborhood, two young brothers go on strike to force their parents to buy them a TV set. It’s told at Ozu’s usual contemplative pace, but I’ve seen young kids go nuts over this movie. (And, yes, there are fart jokes. In an Ozu movie.) (Streaming on HBO Max and the Criterion Channel; for rent on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and elsewhere.)

“A Hard Day’s Night” (1964) – Yes, really. When was the last time you saw it? Have the kids ever seen it? It holds up very nicely, fast and silly and tuneful (although a little of Wilfred Brambell as Paul’s grandpa goes a long way). Great for cross-generation bonding and reminiscing, and kids will always adore Ringo. Tell them it’s about the first boy band, and you should be fine. (Streaming on HBO Max and the Criterion Channel; for rent on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and elsewhere.)

“It’s Always Fair Weather” (1955) – I’ve been banging on about this terrific, lesser-known MGM musical for years, and I won’t stop until everyone has seen it. Gene Kelly tap-dancing on roller skates. Cyd Charisse dancing in a boxing gym. Three guys jumping around with trash can lids on their feet. Any kid who doesn’t like this movie is probably dead. (For rent on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and elsewhere.)

“Minari” (2020) – Simply charming story of a Korean immigrant family trying to make a life as farmers in 1980s Arkansas. There’s someone here for everyone to relate to: The young son protagonist (Alan Kim), the hopeful dad (Stephen Yuen), the worried mom (Yeri Han), indomitable grandma (Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung). (Streaming on Showtime; for rent on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and elsewhere.)

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (2022) – A never-say-die British cleaning Lady (Lesley Manville, stooping to conquer) comes into a windfall and travels to the City of Light, heart set on buying a Christian Dior dress. A lovely little throwback to feel-good comedy-dramas of the past, with couture to die for. (Streaming on Peacock Premium; for rent on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and elsewhere.)

“My Neighbor Totoro” (1988)/“Spirited Away” (2001) – If the kids have never seen a Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli movie, now’s the time to inculcate in them the glories of the Walt Disney of Japan (but better). Tiny tots will flip over the gently magical “Totoro” and it’s surreal enough to grab the adults, and “Spirited Away” is Miyazaki at his Alice-in-Wonderland-on acid best – older kids and up. (Both movies streaming on HBO Max; for rent on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and elsewhere.)

“Turning Red” (2022) – One of Pixar’s more bizarre offerings is still pretty great. Children will groove on the slapstick dilemmas of a Chinese American girl who finds herself turning into a giant red panda, while parents and grandparents will nod knowingly at the metaphorical pains and rebellious pleasures of early-adolescence. (Streaming on Disney+, for rent on Amazon.)

“The Swimmers” (2022) – Two Syrian sisters (played by two actress sisters) travel a rough refugee road all the way to the 2016 Rio Olympics. Older kids will be hooked by this true story and by the fractious relationship between the sisters, and so will everyone else in the room. (Streaming on Netflix.)

“Wonderstruck” (2017) – What do you get when a maverick director like Todd Haynes (“Far From Heaven,” “Carol”) makes a family film? This dreamily unique double-sided story about a young deaf girl (Millicent Simmonds of “A Quiet Place”) in 1920s New Jersey and a boy (Oakes Fegley) seeking his father in 1970s Manhattan. The two halves satisfyingly come together at one of New York’s most celebrated institutions and at one of its secret treasures. The movie’s a secret treasure, too. Based on a book by Brian Selznick (“The Invention of Hugo Cabret”) (Streaming on Amazon Prime, for rent on Google Play, YouTube, and elsewhere.)

