From September 8th through 14th I was at the Toronto International Film Festival — the first in-person TIFF in three years — getting a look at some of the films that will dominate the discussion as we head into awards season. I saw 23 movies in six days (including “Women Talking,” above) and wrote up my reactions mid-way through —

— and as I was leaving town. Lots to talk about, including some very fine films and performances and one stinker.

One of the greatest moviemakers in the medium’s history passed away this week. I tried to convey how much Jean-Luc Godard meant (and still means) to cinema and to a young man opening his eyes to the vastness of what movies could do.

I’m pretty shot after all that movie-bingeing in Toronto, so today’s post was just a heads-up about new movies in theaters and on demand, plus a photo of my dog. Have a good weekend!

