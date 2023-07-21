Watch List Weekly Recap 7/21/23
Reviews of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," plus the Watch List turns two, prompting a small fit of contemplation.
This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to cut down on in-box clutter and receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”
Thank you for continuing to read and support the Watch List! Feel free to comment
— or pass this newsletter along to your friends.
If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how:
Give a paid Watch List gift subscription to your movie-besotted friends —
or refer friends to Ty Burr’s Watch List and get credit for new subscribers! When you use the referral link below, or the “Share” button on any post, you'll receive special benefits:
Get a 1 month comp for 3 referrals
Get a 3 month comp for 5 referrals
Get a 6 month comp for 25 referrals. Simply send the link in a text, email, or share it on social media with friends.
There’s a leaderboard where you can track your shares, too. To learn more, check out Substack’s FAQ.
Watch List Weekly Recap 7/21/23
Is this the right place to post questions and comments? Here is one -- I am astounded at the total lack of interest by the journalists writing about this strike in the influence of the nonAmerican movie production industry. This is huge, and it enormously strengthens the hand of the producers. What do they care if American actors and screenwriters are not reporting for work? They have thousands of alternatives, often, as we all know from first-hand experience, very highly skilled. (Netflix had made this point dozens of times in the past year.) So isn't it perfectly reasonable to predict that this strike will be settled in like a month once the screenwriters and actors recognize how weak their side is? If not, what am I missing? And how can I make any sense at all of the fact that no journalist, at least in any of the coverage I have read, has written about this? Are journalists that biased for labor?
I am an old subscriber who left the fold for a while but continued/s to read the column with great regularity. I can no longer feel happy with myself as an unpaid guest because your work is so evident and superb. So, I'm a resubscriber today. ❤️