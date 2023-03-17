This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to cut down on in-box clutter and receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

The week started with my post-mortem of a surprisingly congenial and gracious Academy Awards. A bellwether for the future? Or the beginning of the end?

Michael Caine turned 90 on Tuesday! An occasion for paid subscribers to bat around their favorite performances by this sly and ever under-appreciated actor in a chat thread.

A new “Classics of the New Millennium” podcast went up on Thursday, in which Slate film critic (and Buster Keaton biographer) Dana Stevens and I discuss “4 Months, 3 Weeks & 2 Days,” the 2007 Cannes prizewinner about an abortion in 1980s Romania that now looks eerily relevant to 2020s America.

Note: The Watch List will take a brief hiatus while I recover from a medical procedure. Nothing too serious, thanks, but I’ll be out of commission for a week or so.

