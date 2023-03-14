Ty Burr's Watch List

32 Comments
Mary Anna Sullivan
Mar 14, 2023Liked by Ty Burr

Let's not forget Scrooge--"Muppet Christmas Carol"!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Arnold
Trifle One Sided
Mar 14, 2023

My favorite roles for him are in Deathtrap and in Hannah And Her Sisters

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yvie Rocks
Celebrity Side Hustlers
Mar 14, 2023Liked by Ty Burr

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Educating Rita, and Deathtrap may be my personal favorites, but I also think he sparkles in small "Oh, look who it is!" roles where he's clearly there to have a bit of fun and put a roof on his third house.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cindy in Maine
Mar 14, 2023

All time favorite "Alfie," and theme song "What's it all about, when you sort it out..."-- still hear the lyrics (Petula Clarke? Can't recall singer.)

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
garelickjon@gmail.com
Mar 14, 2023Liked by Ty Burr

“The Man Who Would Be King.” he and Sean were glorious together. … And the entire last scene, swathed in make-up and costume, his mastery still shines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SUSAN Sheppard RODMAN
Mar 14, 2023Liked by Ty Burr

Wasn’t he in the movie “Little Voice”? He was a bit of a shit in that, as I recall.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Janice Cagan-Teuber
Mar 14, 2023

Sleuth is my favorite!

Happiest of birthdays, Sir Michael!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Leiwant
Mar 14, 2023Liked by Ty Burr

Harry Brown, when he is almost unable to breathe, but he still shoots the villain who is strangling policewoman Emily Mortimer. Also, a hundred more moments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Whalen
Mar 14, 2023

An overlooked gem of his is Last Orders. What a cast! MC, Helen Mirren, Tom Courtenay, Bob Hoskins, Ray Winstone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jane wilson
Jane’s Substack
Mar 14, 2023Liked by Ty Burr

How could you forget 'The Italian Job'? 'It's a very difficult job and the only way we'll get through it is to work together as a team. That means you do everything I say". "You're only meant to blow the bloody doors off".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harriet G
Mar 14, 2023Liked by Ty Burr

Two onscreen Caine moments (OK, not just a moment): (1) Have to shout out to the 33-year-old Caine for his entire Oscar-nominated performance in "Alfie" (1966), where his character is VERY much more than a bit of a shit! With the soundtrack featuring Sonny Rollins and the Bacharach and David classic title song, it was a major cultural moment for many of us in the 60s. Dionne Warwick's iconic version of "What's It All About, Alfie?" remains a classic. As does the movie. (2) Caine's lovable "Peachy," Connery's cockney sidekick in "The Man Who Would Be King" (1975). So many good moments in that film, but agree Caine's performance in the last scene is priceless!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Steve G
Mar 14, 2023

In his first scene in his first movie (I believe) as he rides in as a posh aristocrat in the movie Zulu, and deigns to talk to lower-class Stanley Baker just before the Rorke's Drift battle.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Bob Allen
Mar 14, 2023

Excuse my diversion- but Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan in “The Trip” doing their Michael Caine impersonation competition Is essential

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Share
Al Gordon
Mar 14, 2023Liked by Ty Burr

Yo! "The Ipcress File"

Memorable opening sequence when all is a blur, which we think is maybe some drunken haze, but turns out to be before Harry Palmer puts on his glasses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Piver
The Open Heart Project
Mar 14, 2023Liked by Ty Burr

His portrayal of Fred Ballinger in Youth was so nuanced and perfect and understated. Also, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels! Nuff said.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lou
Mar 14, 2023

Him desperately crawling to the back of the van at the end of "The Italian Job". You could sense he was holding his breath.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonas Barciauskas
Jonas’s Substack
Mar 14, 2023

Too bad some gifted scriptwriter didn’t come up with a follow-up to Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The Michael Caine, Steve Martin, and Glenne Headly characters would have made a terrific threesome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Darrell Katz
Mar 14, 2023

I really like Blood and Wine. And Hannah and Her Sisters. And Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Curtis Chase
Curtis’s Substack
Mar 14, 2023

From Zulu:

“My grandfather was the chappie who held Wolfe’s hand at Quebec”

From Sleuth:

“With me, the Tindles start winning!”

From The Man Who Would Be King:

“Pardon me while I fall down laughing!”

From Hannah and Her Sisters:

“I have my answer!”

From Cider House Rules:

Good night, you princes of New England”

Quite simply, the best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
SCT1965
SCT1965’s Substack
Mar 15, 2023

Lots of great MC movies mentioned here and another good under the radar movie - Flawless with Demi Moore. MC acts circles around her but I love a good heist movie and this one doesn't disappoint.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric M. Van
Mar 15, 2023

Easily, the last scene proper (before the final voice-over) of _The Prestige_; in fact, it's one of my favorite movie moments, period. (It has no emotional clout until you fully parse the film's secrets, which is one reason why it's the single film most underrated by critics.) Caine's supporting character is both the plot linchpin and its moral ground ... how often has he gotten to do that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Harvey
Mar 15, 2023

Another vote for The Ipcress File. In a sea of super spy films, Harry Palmer blew my mind. The anti-Bond who wore glasses and was a gourmet cook who prepared a meal for his date--and was working class and snarky as hell. And MC was great in the role!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andreak
Mar 15, 2023

The Man who would be King.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susie Bright
SBJournal
Mar 16, 2023

The Quiet American. Oh how I love that film. And another peek at Brandon Fraser doing beautiful work, too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Mitchell
Mar 17, 2023

In honor of his birthday, I watched Sleuth, which I had never seen. He keeps up with Laurence Olivier in every scene. I also love The Man Who Would Be King, Hannah and Her Sisters and The Quiet American. There are too many and too much diversity to select just one movie for this great, underrated actor and incredibly decent person.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
© 2024 Ty Burr
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing