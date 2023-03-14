The man who was born Maurice Micklewhite and who came to fame as Alfie turns 90 today. He has appeared in 140 movies, give or take, which comes to one and a half movies per year or, if you start counting from his adulthood, close enough to pi to count for a Pi Day two-fer. Journeyman that Caine has been, a goodly number of those movies are, save for his performance, unmemorable at best or, at worst, extremely bad (“Jaws: The Revenge,” “The Hand,” “Blame It On Rio”). Against that is the good stuff: “Get Carter,” “Sleuth,” “The Man Who Would Be King,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “A Shock to the System,” “Blood and Wine,” “Harry Brown,” “Youth.” Caine is at his best playing characters who are a bit of a shit (or more than a bit) — you can feel his enjoyment as he digs into the nastiness of “A Shock to the System,” “Blood and Wine,” or “Harry Brown,” all lesser known performances worth seeking out.
Happy birthday, Sir Michael. What’s your favorite onscreen Caine moment?
Let's not forget Scrooge--"Muppet Christmas Carol"!
My favorite roles for him are in Deathtrap and in Hannah And Her Sisters
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Educating Rita, and Deathtrap may be my personal favorites, but I also think he sparkles in small "Oh, look who it is!" roles where he's clearly there to have a bit of fun and put a roof on his third house.
All time favorite "Alfie," and theme song "What's it all about, when you sort it out..."-- still hear the lyrics (Petula Clarke? Can't recall singer.)
“The Man Who Would Be King.” he and Sean were glorious together. … And the entire last scene, swathed in make-up and costume, his mastery still shines.
Wasn’t he in the movie “Little Voice”? He was a bit of a shit in that, as I recall.
Sleuth is my favorite!
Happiest of birthdays, Sir Michael!
Harry Brown, when he is almost unable to breathe, but he still shoots the villain who is strangling policewoman Emily Mortimer. Also, a hundred more moments.
An overlooked gem of his is Last Orders. What a cast! MC, Helen Mirren, Tom Courtenay, Bob Hoskins, Ray Winstone.
How could you forget 'The Italian Job'? 'It's a very difficult job and the only way we'll get through it is to work together as a team. That means you do everything I say". "You're only meant to blow the bloody doors off".
Two onscreen Caine moments (OK, not just a moment): (1) Have to shout out to the 33-year-old Caine for his entire Oscar-nominated performance in "Alfie" (1966), where his character is VERY much more than a bit of a shit! With the soundtrack featuring Sonny Rollins and the Bacharach and David classic title song, it was a major cultural moment for many of us in the 60s. Dionne Warwick's iconic version of "What's It All About, Alfie?" remains a classic. As does the movie. (2) Caine's lovable "Peachy," Connery's cockney sidekick in "The Man Who Would Be King" (1975). So many good moments in that film, but agree Caine's performance in the last scene is priceless!
In his first scene in his first movie (I believe) as he rides in as a posh aristocrat in the movie Zulu, and deigns to talk to lower-class Stanley Baker just before the Rorke's Drift battle.
Excuse my diversion- but Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan in “The Trip” doing their Michael Caine impersonation competition Is essential
Yo! "The Ipcress File"
Memorable opening sequence when all is a blur, which we think is maybe some drunken haze, but turns out to be before Harry Palmer puts on his glasses.
His portrayal of Fred Ballinger in Youth was so nuanced and perfect and understated. Also, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels! Nuff said.
Him desperately crawling to the back of the van at the end of "The Italian Job". You could sense he was holding his breath.
Too bad some gifted scriptwriter didn’t come up with a follow-up to Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The Michael Caine, Steve Martin, and Glenne Headly characters would have made a terrific threesome.
I really like Blood and Wine. And Hannah and Her Sisters. And Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
From Zulu:
“My grandfather was the chappie who held Wolfe’s hand at Quebec”
From Sleuth:
“With me, the Tindles start winning!”
From The Man Who Would Be King:
“Pardon me while I fall down laughing!”
From Hannah and Her Sisters:
“I have my answer!”
From Cider House Rules:
Good night, you princes of New England”
Quite simply, the best.
Lots of great MC movies mentioned here and another good under the radar movie - Flawless with Demi Moore. MC acts circles around her but I love a good heist movie and this one doesn't disappoint.
Easily, the last scene proper (before the final voice-over) of _The Prestige_; in fact, it's one of my favorite movie moments, period. (It has no emotional clout until you fully parse the film's secrets, which is one reason why it's the single film most underrated by critics.) Caine's supporting character is both the plot linchpin and its moral ground ... how often has he gotten to do that?
Another vote for The Ipcress File. In a sea of super spy films, Harry Palmer blew my mind. The anti-Bond who wore glasses and was a gourmet cook who prepared a meal for his date--and was working class and snarky as hell. And MC was great in the role!
The Man who would be King.
The Quiet American. Oh how I love that film. And another peek at Brandon Fraser doing beautiful work, too.
In honor of his birthday, I watched Sleuth, which I had never seen. He keeps up with Laurence Olivier in every scene. I also love The Man Who Would Be King, Hannah and Her Sisters and The Quiet American. There are too many and too much diversity to select just one movie for this great, underrated actor and incredibly decent person.
Happy Birthday, Michael Caine
Happy Birthday, Michael Caine
Happy Birthday, Michael Caine
The man who was born Maurice Micklewhite and who came to fame as Alfie turns 90 today. He has appeared in 140 movies, give or take, which comes to one and a half movies per year or, if you start counting from his adulthood, close enough to pi to count for a Pi Day two-fer. Journeyman that Caine has been, a goodly number of those movies are, save for his performance, unmemorable at best or, at worst, extremely bad (“Jaws: The Revenge,” “The Hand,” “Blame It On Rio”). Against that is the good stuff: “Get Carter,” “Sleuth,” “The Man Who Would Be King,” “Hannah and Her Sisters,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “A Shock to the System,” “Blood and Wine,” “Harry Brown,” “Youth.” Caine is at his best playing characters who are a bit of a shit (or more than a bit) — you can feel his enjoyment as he digs into the nastiness of “A Shock to the System,” “Blood and Wine,” or “Harry Brown,” all lesser known performances worth seeking out.
Happy birthday, Sir Michael. What’s your favorite onscreen Caine moment?
Happy Birthday, Michael Caine
Let's not forget Scrooge--"Muppet Christmas Carol"!
My favorite roles for him are in Deathtrap and in Hannah And Her Sisters
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Educating Rita, and Deathtrap may be my personal favorites, but I also think he sparkles in small "Oh, look who it is!" roles where he's clearly there to have a bit of fun and put a roof on his third house.
All time favorite "Alfie," and theme song "What's it all about, when you sort it out..."-- still hear the lyrics (Petula Clarke? Can't recall singer.)
“The Man Who Would Be King.” he and Sean were glorious together. … And the entire last scene, swathed in make-up and costume, his mastery still shines.
Wasn’t he in the movie “Little Voice”? He was a bit of a shit in that, as I recall.
Sleuth is my favorite!
Happiest of birthdays, Sir Michael!
Harry Brown, when he is almost unable to breathe, but he still shoots the villain who is strangling policewoman Emily Mortimer. Also, a hundred more moments.
An overlooked gem of his is Last Orders. What a cast! MC, Helen Mirren, Tom Courtenay, Bob Hoskins, Ray Winstone.
How could you forget 'The Italian Job'? 'It's a very difficult job and the only way we'll get through it is to work together as a team. That means you do everything I say". "You're only meant to blow the bloody doors off".
Two onscreen Caine moments (OK, not just a moment): (1) Have to shout out to the 33-year-old Caine for his entire Oscar-nominated performance in "Alfie" (1966), where his character is VERY much more than a bit of a shit! With the soundtrack featuring Sonny Rollins and the Bacharach and David classic title song, it was a major cultural moment for many of us in the 60s. Dionne Warwick's iconic version of "What's It All About, Alfie?" remains a classic. As does the movie. (2) Caine's lovable "Peachy," Connery's cockney sidekick in "The Man Who Would Be King" (1975). So many good moments in that film, but agree Caine's performance in the last scene is priceless!
In his first scene in his first movie (I believe) as he rides in as a posh aristocrat in the movie Zulu, and deigns to talk to lower-class Stanley Baker just before the Rorke's Drift battle.
Excuse my diversion- but Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan in “The Trip” doing their Michael Caine impersonation competition Is essential
Yo! "The Ipcress File"
Memorable opening sequence when all is a blur, which we think is maybe some drunken haze, but turns out to be before Harry Palmer puts on his glasses.
His portrayal of Fred Ballinger in Youth was so nuanced and perfect and understated. Also, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels! Nuff said.
Him desperately crawling to the back of the van at the end of "The Italian Job". You could sense he was holding his breath.
Too bad some gifted scriptwriter didn’t come up with a follow-up to Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The Michael Caine, Steve Martin, and Glenne Headly characters would have made a terrific threesome.
I really like Blood and Wine. And Hannah and Her Sisters. And Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
From Zulu:
“My grandfather was the chappie who held Wolfe’s hand at Quebec”
From Sleuth:
“With me, the Tindles start winning!”
From The Man Who Would Be King:
“Pardon me while I fall down laughing!”
From Hannah and Her Sisters:
“I have my answer!”
From Cider House Rules:
Good night, you princes of New England”
Quite simply, the best.
Lots of great MC movies mentioned here and another good under the radar movie - Flawless with Demi Moore. MC acts circles around her but I love a good heist movie and this one doesn't disappoint.
Easily, the last scene proper (before the final voice-over) of _The Prestige_; in fact, it's one of my favorite movie moments, period. (It has no emotional clout until you fully parse the film's secrets, which is one reason why it's the single film most underrated by critics.) Caine's supporting character is both the plot linchpin and its moral ground ... how often has he gotten to do that?
Another vote for The Ipcress File. In a sea of super spy films, Harry Palmer blew my mind. The anti-Bond who wore glasses and was a gourmet cook who prepared a meal for his date--and was working class and snarky as hell. And MC was great in the role!
The Man who would be King.
The Quiet American. Oh how I love that film. And another peek at Brandon Fraser doing beautiful work, too.
In honor of his birthday, I watched Sleuth, which I had never seen. He keeps up with Laurence Olivier in every scene. I also love The Man Who Would Be King, Hannah and Her Sisters and The Quiet American. There are too many and too much diversity to select just one movie for this great, underrated actor and incredibly decent person.