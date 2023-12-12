I’ve been making movie best-of lists for four decades now, and I’ve never stopped asking myself why. The answer I usually give myself is that it’s an act of professional altruism, a way of letting both the hardened cinephile and casual moviegoer know about films that may have flown beneath their radar. A yearly pointing out of worth in an industry and a popular culture that primarily values return on investment. Which is, honestly, a fatuous stance to take. I’ve generally been paid to do my ranking, for one thing, so forget about the altruism part. And the hard truth is that any critic lucky enough to be employed is part of a cultural sifting process that can’t be separated from the commercial imperatives of the people who make the movies. To one degree or another, I’m just another cog in a machine that prints green.

On the other hand… lists are fun! Who Will Win is an imperative that is hammered onto our genetic code and finds voice in our games and politics, casinos and churches of celebrity worship. It doesn’t matter that comparing one movie to another is like comparing a teacup to a battleship. The Oscars come around every year, and a lot of us still watch, and not just for the gowns. We may be rooting for someone or something, or hoping to see an unscripted pratfall or a slap – anything to break through the waxen ceremoniousness of the occasion. And we like to see someone win. Which means we also like to see someone lose.