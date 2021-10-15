This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Last Saturday’s newsletter mulled over the final moments of the final episode of “Ted Lasso,” season 2 and whether a show that seems to love all its characters was finally asking us to hate one of them.

The Tuesday discussion thread (paid subscribers only) was on the one cultural time period readers would live in if they could live anywhere but here. (Downtown Manhattan in the 1960s for me, but convincing arguments were advanced for early silent Hollywood, “La Dolce Vita”-era Rome, and Paris during the French New Wave.

Wednesday saw a recommendation for “I’m Your Man,” a droll and thoughtful German comedy about whether androids would make for better boyfriends. It’s newly available for streaming rental.

For the weekend, there’s Todd Haynes’ wonderful, overstuffed music documentary “The Velvet Underground,” new on Apple TV+ after a successful festival run, and “The Last Duel” (above), a knights-and-castles epic with a coolly enraged eye toward a woman’s lot in medieval France, in theaters.

