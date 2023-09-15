This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to cut down on in-box clutter and receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Note to subscribers: The Watch List will be on hiatus for the next two weeks while the author finally takes the overseas vacation that COVID scrubbed in 2020.

Thank you for continuing to read and support the Watch List! Feel free to comment

Leave a comment

— or pass this newsletter along to your friends.

Share

If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how:

Give a paid Watch List gift subscription to your movie-besotted friends —

Give a gift subscription

or refer friends to Ty Burr’s Watch List and get credit for new subscribers! When you use the referral link below, or the “Share” button on any post, you'll:

Get a 1 month comp for 3 referrals

Get a 3 month comp for 5 referrals

Get a 6 month comp for 25 referrals. Simply send the link in a text, email, or share it on social media with friends.

Refer a friend