Earlier this week I posted an appreciation of the late Leon Vitali, who stands in for all the many men and women who make possible the movies we love but whose names are buried far down in the credits (when they’re not entirely lost to history). Vitali was Stanley Kubrick’s personal assistant for decades, which may have been rewarding but was hardly easy, and it’s him we have to thank for a surprising number of classic Kubrick moments.

For today’s New Release Friday round-up, I take a look at “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” in which Tilda Swinton plays a lonely academic befriended by a wish-granting Djinn (Idris Elba) during a holiday in Istanbul. The director is George “Mad Max” Miller, and if those three names don’t convince you to take a look, I can’t help you. Plus: Other new releases in theaters and on VOD, and two overlooked Spielberg films that are the only Spielberg films on Netflix at the moment.

