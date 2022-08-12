This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

A quiet week in the theaters and on streaming platforms, which is fine, since there’s enough drama going on in Washington at the moment. On Tuesday, I had a fine chat with Boston celebrity chef Ana Sortun about the hit FX/Hulu series “The Bear” (co-starring Ayo Edebiri, above), the greatest food movie ever, and the things that movies and TV shows get right (and wrong) about the world behind the serving counter.

Paid subscribers got a bonus with their Watchcast: An appreciation of the 1987 foodie classic “Babette’s Feast.” — “It’s immensely generous but with an underlying sadness, and it’s aware of how a meal, properly prepared, can absolve all human follies before sending us out into the night.”

New Release Friday celebrates legendary and/or lethal ladies, including the young Sioux actress Amber Midthunder (above) starring in “Prey” on Hulu, Diane Keaton in the limp comedy “Mack & Rita,” Aubrey Plaza bringing her dark-cloud energy to “Emily the Criminal,” and “The Princess,” a fascinating HBO documentary about Diana, Princess of Wales, that relies solely on archival news footage.

