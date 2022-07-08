This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

A review of “Jerry and Marge Go Large” or: How I Spent My July 4th Weekend.

James Caan is gone at 82, leaving behind a catchphrase (bada bing), a stellar 1970s run, and performances that are more thoughtful — and often more tender — than you may remember.

In “The Phantom of the Open,” the great Mark Rylance sinks his choppers into the role of Maurice Flitcroft, a British shipyard worker who briefly held the title of the world’s worst golfer. Plus a few Netflix recommendations if you’re stuck for something to do this weekend.

