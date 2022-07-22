This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

“‘The Last Movie Stars’ is necessary viewing not just to rekindle our fondness for one star, or both, or the era in which they lived and worked, but also to tear down the wall of myth with which we surround our idols. Everyone here does so with love.”

Four good bets for weekend watching and one ten-ton turkey to dodge.

Thanks for reading. Feel free to pass Ty Burr’s Watch List along to your friends!

Share Ty Burr's Watch List

If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how: