We like to go spelunking into the past on the Watch List. This week’s classic movie recommendation is the otherworldly 1935 romance “Peter Ibbetson,” a film that seems to have been made in a dream state and that was — no surprise — a favorite of the French Surrealists.

The midweek post was a rumination on that Great White Whale, the perfect pop song. I have a playlist and I bet you do, too, and we’d all like to hear what’s on it.

For New Release Friday: “Persuasion” on Netflix, and “Where the Crawdads Sing” (above) and “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” in theaters. Your best weekend entertainment bet may be the brutal reviews for “Persuasion.”

