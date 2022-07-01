This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Last Saturday, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, I gave vent to a lot of shared feelings and, more importantly, asked myself and readers to start thinking in terms of concrete action, in the near and farther future. The Court’s decisions later in the week did nothing to allay fears, and the upcoming term looks even worse. We’re at DEFCON 1, folks.

From the horrific to the ridiculous: Some thoughts on Baz Luhrmann’s over-the-top “Elvis” and why, in the words of William Carlos Williams, “the pure products of America go crazy.”

For Throwback Thursday, I asked readers to cast themselves back to the summer movies and memories of their youth: The drive-ins, the teen comedies, “Jaws” making you never want to swim anywhere ever again. Featuring: The Great Coolidge Monster Riot.

Two new movies reviewed: The winsome, wistful “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” which pairs Jenny Slate and Isabella Rossellini as sentient mollusks, and “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” which reduces Jane Austen to a bag of chocolate popcorn you c an’t stop eating. Plus: Good recent movies now available for streaming.

