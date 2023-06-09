This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to cut down on in-box clutter and receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

A gently weird neo-Western with a tremendous four-cornered cast to start the week.

A new Watchcast and one of my favorites to date: Odie Henderson, The Boston Globe’s new film critic, brings his background as an IT guy to illuminate “The Social Network,” David Fincher’s 2010 Facebook drama and a movie that’s even scarier than when it came out.

On a whim Thursday, I posed a chat prompt: Which five classic movies would you show a teenager to hook them, and hook them good? 100+ replies and counting — feel free to dive in.

The Friday What to Watch wanders all over the place, from a 1987 line-up of Hollywood stars, to a three-star two-actor hothouse drama to Sir Ben Kingsley as Salvador Dali to a career retrospective of the greatest director who ever lived. (Says me.) Should be something for everyone here.

