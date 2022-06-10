This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

I know, I’m supposed to be on vacation this week. And I am, I am! It’s just that I’d already pre-loaded this podcast about “Funny Girl” with my good friend and fellow critic, Washington Post editor Janice Page —

And then I caught up with this astonishing Indian movie on Netflix that you really owe it to yourself to check out —

Photograph: Win McNamee/Getty Images

And then the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol released their findings in two hour of galvanizing television, and the way I chew over my thoughts and feelings in times of civic crisis is to write about them, and maybe this will resonate with where you’re at right now. Or not.

In any event, I promise to take vacation more seriously next week. I hope.

Thanks for reading. Feel free to pass Ty Burr’s Watch List along to your friends.

Share Ty Burr's Watch List

If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how: