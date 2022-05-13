This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Last Sunday’s post was a personal one, not about movies or music but life and its passing — a meditation on a generation of parents slipping into memory and a valedictory to a kind and complicated man.

Thursday saw the 50th anniversary of the release of “Exile On Main Street,” prompting some thoughts on The Rolling Stones, white boys singing the blues, and playing the music you love until it’s finally no longer a pose. “It’s such an anti-concept album that it becomes a concept album by default: The concept is the riff, the groove, the pocket.”

For Friday, four possibilities for weekend movie viewing: One new release in theaters, one new premiere on Netflix, and two favorites from recent years on Amazon Prime and HBO Max. (That’s Park Chan-wook’s delirious “The Handmaiden” above.)

