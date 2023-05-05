This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to cut down on in-box clutter and receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

An unorthodox week for the Watch List, with two non-movie posts — one I’d been mulling for a while and one unplanned but fueled by sorrow and anger.

For paid subscribers, the 1st of May gave me the excuse to dive a bit into the pagan DNA of May Day and its associated revels while linking to one of the most ingeniously structured pop songs ever written, XTC’s “The Wheel and the Maypole.”

I was just going to run a Friday What To Watch and call it a week, but then Jordan Neely was done to death on a New York City subway and too much of the media and social media response seemed to imply he had it coming. As someone who rode the MTA daily back in the bad old days and rarely, if ever, felt the desire to murder anyone, there were some things I felt needed saying.

Here’s the aforementioned What To Watch, with a quick overview of the whats and whys of the WGA strike, some pointers to new movies in theaters and on demand, and, for paid subscribers, a few repertory recommendations for the different streaming platforms. Have a good weekend.

