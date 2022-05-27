This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

On Tuesday, I climbed into the Wayback Machine for a visit to the Boston crime-movie classic that sowed the ground for a genre to come. “The Friends of Eddie Coyle” is grim, essential viewing, and essential Boston, too, thanks to a script that pretty much photocopies the George V. Higgins novel on which it was based. That’s Robert Mitchum above, and never has this lion of film noir seemed so defeated and so moving.

Something awful happened Tuesday, and, like you, I spent the following day in a haze of sorrow and rage. Because I put words to things for a living and to be able to process, that’s what I did. You don’t have to read it, but I had to write it.

Finally, a requiem for a tough guy.

Thanks for reading. Feel free to pass Ty Burr’s Watch List along to your friends.

Share Ty Burr's Watch List

If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how: