I was moved to commemoration by the recent deaths of two people — a filmmaker I didn’t know and a film lover I knew only through social media. (The photo is of the filmmaker, Pema Tseden.)

For the midweek post, I figured it was about time to dig up some of the good stuff on Amazon Prime for paid subscribers. These are not new films, but they are choice.

For New Release Friday, the final entry in Paul Schrader’s “Man in a Room” trilogy and, on demand, a scruffy eco-terrorism thriller and a genuinely surprising documentary.

