Spring migration is peaking, so faithful Watch List readers know I have to write something about birds. This one just popped into my head while I was out in the field the other day. I suppose it represents the Venn Diagram overlap of my two main interests. Anyway, enjoy. (For paid subscribers.)

I’ve always felt that “Vampire’s Kiss” (1988, ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2) got a bum rap from both critics and audiences who looked at it and saw only an early Nicolas Cage freak show. It’s that, sure, but also a dark, almost Nabokovian comedy of a lost Manhattan soul. Now that this year’s “Renfield” (⭐ ⭐ 1/2), in which Cage plays Dracula himself, is arriving on VOD, it seemed like a good time to make a case for the earlier film.

A fully-loaded Friday round-up: Reviews of a fine Michael J. Fox documentary on Apple TV+, a Ben Affleck misfire in theaters, the real-life corporate farce “Blackberry,” and a drama about an evangelical Christian girl in full adolescent rebellion. Plus movie suggestions for all the major services.

