Just two posts this week. On Tuesday I mulled over the fate of Netflix in the wake of last week’s subscriber/stock tumble, asked you to ask yourself whether you really need the service, and provided an overview of the major streaming platforms available to consumers. Hopefully this will make things clearer or at the very least remind you about the VOD services you’ve forgotten you subscribe to.

The Friday What to Watch pointed you to the HBO/HBO Max premiere of “The Survivor,” a true story in which Ben Foster gives an electrifying performance as a boxer carrying a heavy load of Holocaust guilt. Plus, two new movies in theaters: The putatively charming “Anaïs in Love” (above) and the actually charming “The Duke.”

