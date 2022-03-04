This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Note: I’ll be going offline for a bit, visiting family, taking a breather, and doing research for a broader post about the VOD landscape. Be well and see you in a week.

A new Watchcast went up on Monday, with Meredith Goldstein and I centering our discussion of great movie romances on a genuine classic: Michael Powell’s 1945 “I Know Where I’m Going!” It was one of my mother’s favorite films, it’s one of mine, and, who knows, it might be one of yours.

There’s a new “Batman” movie in town — again — but a dark star and a gifted director make it one of the more interesting ones.

Have you been waiting for “West Side Story” to come to streaming? Have you wondered what the deal is with “Drive My Car”? Here’s your chance to find out, as well as my chance to go long on the Hamaguchi movie.

I know, I wrote a lot this week — so sue me, I’m going on vacation. The New Release Friday round-up included one of my favorites of Sundance and maybe 2022, “After Yang” (above, in theaters and on Showtime), plus a fine documentary about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz (on Amazon Prime), and a forgotten hippie philanthropist in “Dear Mr. Brody” (one Amazon Prime and Apple TV).

