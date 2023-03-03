This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to cut down on in-box clutter and receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

It’s a little late for Re-Cap readers, but on Monday I posted a head’s-up about four films leaving their respective streaming platforms at the end of February. But they’re all still available for the price of a rental on other services, so feel free to check them out. (Above is a climactic scene from 2014’s startling Hungarian drama “White God.”)

It’s Watchcast time again: For the second of my biweekly chats with eminent film critics on the Classics of the New Millennium, Jason Bailey (of The Playlist, the New York Times, and elsewhere) and I go long on Steven Soderbergh’s beautifully crafted and ridiculously enjoyable “Ocean’s 11” (2001). It’s a fun conversation about a fun movie.

For New Release Friday, I celebrate two ⭐⭐⭐⭐ movies about two unusual heroines: Davy Chou’s “Return to Seoul” and Colm Bairéad’s Oscar-nominated “The Quiet Girl.” Plus: reviews of the Oscar-nominated documentary “A House Made of Splinters” (⭐⭐⭐) and Sundance prize-winner “Palm Trees and Power Lines” (⭐⭐⭐), both available on demand.

