Monday saw a new podcast, the third of four discussions with Boston Globe advice columnist Meredith Goldstein about romance movies — the good, the bad, and the weird. The topic this week was “magic romances” and “The Time Traveler’s Wife” (2009, below) which definitely qualifies as one of the weird ones.

Sunday is Oscar night, and if the telecast seems potentially headed for a train wreck, the nominated movies are pretty good at least. An annual Boston Globe tradition comes to the Watch List: My predictions in each category along with some larger musings about the state of the Academy.

Two new movies arrive in theaters today. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is a heartfelt tour de force of imagination courtesy of the directing duo known as Daniels and built with love around star Michelle Yeoh. “The Lost City” is a watchable, predictable rehash of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and" “Romancing the Stone” that stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

