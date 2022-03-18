This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

For Monday’s post, I marshaled some thoughts on one of the more quicksilver actors of our time, William Hurt, who died over the weekend and whose run of glory in the 1980s never quite resolved the mystery of his presence.

“The Godfather” premiered in theaters March 14, 1972, prompting Wednesday’s 50th anniversary appreciation for a movie that just about everyone agrees is among the best ever made. What’s your favorite scene? The comments are open.

The focus is on three films for New Release Friday: “Turning Red” (above) and “Master” in theaters and on VOD, and “The Outfit,” starring the great Mark Rylance, in theaters only.

