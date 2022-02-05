This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

I spent last weekend exploring the alternatives to Spotify and came up with one that, for me, is a winner. YMMV, but at least Neil Young started some long-overdue conversations about Joe Rogan, streaming music monopolies, and artists’ royalties.

Midweek I was bereft of computer and so was forced back into a mid-20th Century mode of living and communicating. It was nice. No posts, though.

For your weekend viewing pleasure, I directed your attention this morning to “Flee,” a Sundance ‘21 winner and almost certain Oscar nominee (in both animation and feature documentary categories) that is at last available in theaters and for streaming rental. It’s a powerful refugee’s tale that’s one of the past year’s very best films.

