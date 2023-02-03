This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Tom Verlaine died last week, a protean guitarist and New York rocker whose influence far outmeasured his record sales. If you’d heard of him at all, you knew he occupied a unique and very special place in the music’s history, and he sounded like no one else. There is no school of Tom; there was just him. A fan’s appreciation:

If you’re looking for a light-hearted throwback to 1970s mystery-of-the-week shows like “Columbo” and “McMillan & Wife,” Rian Johnson’s “Poker Face,” on Peacock, should warm your frozen TV-dinner heart. Plus, drive-by reviews of “80 for Brady” and “Skinamarink.”

Thank you for continuing to read and support the Watch List! Feel free to comment —

Leave a comment

— or pass this newsletter along to your friends.

Share Ty Burr's Watch List

If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how: