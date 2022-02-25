This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Earlier this week, I reminisced about the revival houses and neighborhood Bijous that turned me into a movie lover in my early years — weird Saturday matinees at the Coolidge! screwball comedies at the Kenmore Square! — and I invited Watch List readers to share memories of their own beloved picture palaces and the films they saw there. It was quite the conversation, and it’s not too late to join in.

A bit of a slow week for new releases in theaters or on VOD, but there’s a swoony new “Cyrano” adaptation on the big screen, it looks lovely, and Peter Dinklage is terrific in the lead. But, yes, it’s a musical now, with songs from The National, and they slow the thing to a crawl. Your mileage may vary.

