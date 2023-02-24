This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to cut down on in-box clutter and receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

In praise of “Sharper” (⭐⭐⭐), a Rubik’s Cube of a suspense drama about con artists conning each other (and us), starring Sebastian Stan, John Lithgow, and a ferocious Julianne Moore (above). Maybe not quite excellent enough to make for a memorable big-screen experience but a tasty amusement indeed when caught on Apple TV+. Plus: More VOD recommendations.

For new-release Friday, there’s a fine new bio-pic of Emily Brontë (⭐⭐⭐) and Skolimowski’s transcendent (and Oscar-nominated) “EO” (⭐⭐⭐⭐) comes to VOD — so what are people talking about this week? The movie about the coke-addled black bear, of course. (⭐⭐1/2).

