Introducing Ty Burr’s Watchcast: The first in a series of podcast conversations on movies and more. In the Valentine’s Day-themed premiere episode, my friend and former Boston Globe colleague, “Love Letters” columnist Meredith Goldstein, talks with me about what makes a good romantic comedy — and what can sometimes make a bad one so good. (Pictured: “Maid in Manhattan”)

”Kimi,” on HBO Max, prompted a mid-week meditation on the prolific, under-appreciated career of Steven Soderbergh, who’s made 33 feature films in 33 years — most of them pretty damn good. (Pictured: Zoë Kravitz)

There are new movies to write about (and I have brief reviews of two theatrical releases: “Dog” and “Strawberry Mansion”), but I’d rather tell you about a charming sleeper from two years back: “Driveways,” a fitting farewell to the late Brian Dennehy (below, with Lucas Jaye).

