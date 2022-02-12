This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

On Monday, paying subscribers got to chime in on a fun fame-name game: Tell us five famous people you’ve met and we have to guess which one’s a lie. This led into some personal stories of my own encounters with Lillian Gish and Ike Turner (not at the same time, thank you) and a lot of great anecdotes shared by readers.

On Tuesday I wrote a brief heads up about a Thursday night Zoom event that the Watch List sponsored and which allowed me to have a Q&A with two grandsons of screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz (“Citizen Kane”), author Nick Davis and Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. A video recording of the event has now been posted, if you’re curious. A fun time was had by all.

Tuesday was the day Oscar nominations were announced, and I had some thoughts abiut who made it in, who got skunked, and why.

And for New Release Friday, I reviewed a movie in theaters (the all-star Agatha Christie adaptation “Death on the Nile”), a movie on demand (“The Sky Is Everywhere,” a teen drama from a maverick filmmaker), and a movie that’s in theaters and on demand (the glitzy, silly Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy “Marry Me”).

Thanks for reading! Feel free to pass Ty Burr’s Watch List along to your friends.

Share Ty Burr's Watch List

If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how: