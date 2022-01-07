This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Tuesday i returned from a week off with tales of chasing the rare Steller’s Sea-Eagle up and down the Eastern seaboard. No, it’s not about movies, but you sign up for this newsletter, you’re going to get birds every once in a while.

Thursday was a back-flip into a movie of my (and maybe your) early adolescence, 1969’s “If It’s Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium” — good fun if not great art.

Some thoughts on the passing of Peter Bogdanovich, a director who had it all and lost it all and then got a little of it back.

Finally, a review of “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Prime) and a meditation on the merits of a movie star who’s maybe best when he’s not the star of the movie.

I’m working on a Sidney Poitier appreciation — as befits one of the most important actors in the history of the medium — and will get it out when I can. Fingers are a little typed out right now.

Please feel free to pass Ty Burr’s Watch List along to your friends.

Share Ty Burr's Watch List

If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how: