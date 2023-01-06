This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

What we’re looking forward to this year: Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film, a Robert Oppenheimer biopic (above), and a thriller about a cocaine-addled bear (you’ll never guess what it’s called: “Cocaine Bear”). All that and more in the 2023 Watch List movie preview.

The weekly roundup of movies in theaters and on demand, to attend to or to avoid. Your best bets: Kore-eda’s “Broker,” the eerie “Nanny” on Amazon Prime, and an Edgar Allan Poe murder mystery on Netflix. Proceed with caution: The crowd-pleasing but mawkish “A Man Called Otto,” with Mr. Thomas Hanks (above).

