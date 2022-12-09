This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

The week started off with some thoughts on Sight and Sound magazine’s once-a-decade poll of the greatest movies of all time and the “difficult” French film that topped the list for the first time and set a lot of people’s noses out of joint. Does “Jeanne Dielman” mastter? You bet it does.

Mid-week, I wrote about the late Aline Kominsky-Crumb and her wide and lasting legacy. “There are trace elements of Kominsky-Crumb’s DNA in performers like Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer — any woman who hammers her sexual and social neuroses into the weapon of comic art. But at heart, she remains the foundational role model for any teenage girl who picks up a Faber-Castell Pitt artist pen and starts putting all that mess inside her onto a clean, white page.”

As we race to the end of the year, I’m racing to catch up with the season’s new movies as well as all the well-regarded 2022 releases I haven’t had the time to watch yet. Reviewed: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (⭐ ⭐ ⭐, above), “All the Beauty and the Sadness” (⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2), “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair” (⭐ ⭐ ⭐), and more.

