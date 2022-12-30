Watch List Weekly Recap 12/30/22
Goodbye, 2022 (phew). Hello, 2023 (gulp).
This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”
Only one post this week: A catch-up/round-up of new films in theaters and on demand (like “Living” with Bill Nighy, above). May you have an excellent New Year’s Eve, dear readers, and an even better 2023.
Thank you for reading and supporting the Watch List this past year. Feel free to comment —
— or pass this newsletter along to your friends.
If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how:
Watch List Weekly Recap 12/30/22
Ty,
Just this week we watched "Parasite" - a movie you reviewed. I never would have watched it if you hadn't given it a decent review. You are tweaking my viewing ever so slightly and I just wanted to thank you for opening things up for me. Not everything you recommend looks like I'd like to put myself through it, but surely all of it gives me a different take. Thanks so much. I totally enjoy your reviews and comments.
Have a great New Year, bring on the popcorn...
Best,
Pippa Ryan
Ty,
Thanks for your writing and reviews in 2022. Your writing style is sublime. I truly look forward to finding them in my inbox.
Are you going to Sundance this month ? I want to mention a new film kicking off the Midnight category this year titled Birth/Rebirth. Written and directed by Laura Moss along with co-writerBrendan O’Brien it features Marin Ireland and Judy Reyes. It’s a little gem. Hope you catch it.
A happy and healthy New Year to you and yours.
Dan OBrien