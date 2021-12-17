This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Tuesday’s newsletter was an ode to swag, the free junk that movie companies send out to raise awareness and annoy reviewers. In other words: Merch, the good, the bad, and the truly bizarre (i.e., the promotional chain-saw I once received in the mail).

On Wednesday, I directed readers to “The Hand of God” on Netflix, a visually ravishing, emotionally affecting memory play from Paolo Sorrentino (”The Great Beauty”). Plus: Going down the Mike Nesmith rabbit hole.

For the Friday round-up of new releases, I highly recommended “The Lost Daughter,” based on an Elena Ferrante novel and featuring two arresting performances by Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley (below). Also: Guillermo del Toro’s remake of “Nightmare Alley” and dueling Mahershala Alis in “Swan Song.”

