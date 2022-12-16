Watch List Weekly Recap 12/16/22
Movies awards and Top 20 lists -- it's that time of year.
This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”
Post #1: In which I sat down with a group of critical colleagues and we voted on the top movies of the year. There was arguing. (That’s best-picture winner “Return to Seoul” above.)
Post #2: In which I tried once again to come up with a Top 10 Movies of the Year list and ended up, again, with a Top 20. (That’s “EO” above, featuring one of 2022’s two great performances by a donkey.)
Thanks for reading! Feel free to comment —
— or pass the Watch List along to your friends.
If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how:
And don’t forget: A gift subscription is one of the best ways to let someone know you love their love of movies this holiday season.
Watch List Weekly Recap 12/16/22
First of all, congratulations on having such a stellar year, Ty - your work has never been better - and who among us can say that? As for your list, I will spend the next few weeks trying to assess my own reaction to these films.....so often, the mood of the viewer has much to do with his or hers reaction....I assume I was in the mood for Whale - I blubbered my way through it (apologies for that wordplay - it is just too apt).....I loved the Fabelmans - a fantasy with just enough reality as a sea anchor to keep it pointed at true north. Everything Everywhere, etc. was so much eye candy I still haven't digested it - Ms. Meoh, a longtime favorite of mine, is finally getting her due. I realize I need to bump Return to Seoul up on my list - stay tuned, please - and once again, many thanks for this great writing.