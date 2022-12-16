This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

Post #1: In which I sat down with a group of critical colleagues and we voted on the top movies of the year. There was arguing. (That’s best-picture winner “Return to Seoul” above.)

Post #2: In which I tried once again to come up with a Top 10 Movies of the Year list and ended up, again, with a Top 20. (That’s “EO” above, featuring one of 2022’s two great performances by a donkey.)

Thanks for reading! Feel free to comment —

Leave a comment

— or pass the Watch List along to your friends.

Share

If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how:

And don’t forget: A gift subscription is one of the best ways to let someone know you love their love of movies this holiday season.

Give a gift subscription