Monday was MLK Jr. Day, and to honor him and over a century of Black contributions to American cinema, I wrote about Maya Cade’s Black Film Archive, an invaluable resource, learning tool, and starting point for anyone wanting to stream a hidden history of film. Also: The pleasures of going down a Nicholas Brothers rabbit hole.

Wednesday was You Can’t Get That On Television day, with shout-outs to movies that remain frustratingly unavailable on Video on Demand. (Where are you, “Truly Madly Deeply”?)

For New Release Friday, a look at “A Hero,” below, a rich new moral tale on Amazon Prime from “A Separation” director Asghar Farhadi, plus an appreciation of Buster Keaton and Dana Stevens’ excellent new biography of him.

