On Tuesday I offered an appreciation of Kieran Culkin, who plays the Roy you love to hate on HBO’s “Succession” (as opposed to Jeremy Strong, who plays the Roy you hate to love), and a revisit to the rough-draft Roman on view in 2002’s “Igby Goes Down.”

Should you subscribe to HBO Max? My latest deep-dive analysis of a streaming service. Plus: 20 under-the-radar movies if you do.

For New-Release Friday, I heaved a sigh of relief over Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” which, to be honest (and maybe heretical), is a better movie than the original. I’m rather less enthused by “Being The Ricardos” and “Don’t Look Up.”

