This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

There’s a thing your television set does to make movies look like they’re beamed from the set of a soap opera. It’s called “motion smoothing,” every new TV comes with it turned on, and in this post for paying subscribers, I teach you how to turn it off.

It’s a quiet week for new movies and I’m headed off to Sundance for next week, but here’s a fan’s notes on the gifted, under-used Anna Kendrick (above center) and her (non-singing) new movie “Alice, Darling” (⭐ ⭐ ⭐). Plus: “When You Finish Saving the World” (⭐ ⭐ 1/2) and “Purple Noon” (⭐ ⭐ ⭐).

Thank you for continuing to read and support the Watch List! Feel free to comment —

Leave a comment

— or pass this newsletter along to your friends.

Share Ty Burr's Watch List

If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how: