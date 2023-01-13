This is the Friday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

It’s that time again: What percentage of the 3,500 movies on Netflix at any given moment are actually worth watching (3.6% — I did the math), and what are they? For paid subscribers, a list of the films that made the cut, including “Croupier” (above), a film released in 1998 and thus a relic from ancient times as far as Netflix is concerned.

The Friday What to Watch casts a spotlight on one of the very best films of 2022 (“Saint Omer,” above), just now appearing in theaters, plus a sturdy remake of “All Quiet on the Western Front” on Netflix and a glibly engaging documentary about “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.” All that and an early Mike Leigh love fest on the Criterion Channel.

Thank you for continuing to read and support the Watch List! Feel free to comment —

Leave a comment

— or pass this newsletter along to your friends.

Share Ty Burr's Watch List

If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how: