In the run-up to Turkey Murder Day, I took a look at Thanksgiving movies from “Avalon” (1990, below) to “The Humans” (2021) and wondered why they’re such dark, dark meat. Featuring an appearance by my cousin Bill and his annual holiday reminder that I was wrong about “Pieces of April” (2003).

Elijah Wood and Armin Mueller-Stahl in “Avalon”

Friday I was still digesting Thanksgiving dinner and still digesting “The Beatles: Get Back,” Peter Jackson’s nearly eight-hour documentary reassessment of the famously acrimonious “Let It Be” sessions. It’s like having John, Paul, George, and Ringo over for the weekend.

I wasn’t expecting to write anything for the rest of the week, but then Stephen Sondheim died, and I was moved to appreciate his enormous talents and consider the ways in which he transformed musical theater from top to bottom.

