This is the Friday Saturday recap of Ty Burr’s Watch List postings for the week. If you’d like to cut down on in-box clutter and receive this weekly email ONLY, please go to your account page and under “Email notifications” uncheck every box except “Weekly Digest.” If you’d prefer to not receive it at all, uncheck just “Weekly Digest.”

I was trying to get a podcast up yesterday, but holiday travel got in the way. Look for it on Monday. For Weekly Recap subscribers, here are some weekend recommendations, a day late but hopefully not a dollar short. Hope your Thanksgiving was all it deserves to have been.

Thank you for reading! Feel free to leave a comment —

Leave a comment

— or pass this newsletter along to your friends.

Share

If you’re not a paying subscriber and want to sign up for additional postings and to join the discussions, here’s how: